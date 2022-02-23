Seven Costa del Sol municipalities to receive 26 million euros for sustainable transport projects Malaga, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Estepona, Nerja, Torremolinos and Vélez have been granted finance from the EU Next Generation funds. But Marbella's application was rejected

Seven of the biggest municipalities in Malaga province will benefit from EU Next Generation funds totalling 26 million euros, to carry out sustainable mobility projects which will encourage people to leave their cars at home and use public transport. Most of the initiatives will have to be completed before 1 January 2024.

Marbella turned down

The applications for funding by Malaga, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Estepona, Nerja, Torremolinos and Vélez-Malaga were successful, but that was not the case with Marbella, which had asked for ten million euros but has been turned down once again because of the conflict between the council and Social Security over a debt and the allocation of the compensation funds it is receiving from the corruption cases which occurred years ago.

Malaga city will receive 15 million euros in total, which is the largest sum, and it will be spent on a number of projects including a low-emission zone in the city centre, new electric buses, a bus lane on the Teatinos university campus, a digital information system for public transport users, air quality and noise control monitors and accessible bus stops in some areas of the city.

Tram service

Vélez-Malaga has been allocated 3.7 million euros to improve the infrastructure for the tram service to Torre del Mar, and Benalmádena will get 2.88 million for traffic control systems, a priority lane for collective transport and the creation of cycle lanes.

Torremolinos will be using its 1.97 million euros to create a low-emission zone in the town centre, pedestrian routes and safe school paths, among other projects, while in Estepona the council will be spending the 1.57 million euros it is to receive on sustainable mobility measures and new electric buses.

In Nerja cycle lanes will be created with its 492,202 euros, and Fuengirola will use the 426,000 euros it is receiving to introduce smart mobility cards for its residents.