Second Covid-19 booster now available for under-60s in Andalucía Citizens between 18 and 59 years of age can request the booster in advance or go to one of the authorised walk-in points

The fourth vaccination, or second booster dose, against Covid-19 has been opened to people under 60 years of age in Andalucía, according to the regional Ministry of Health.

In contrast to the previous campaigns, those who wish to receive the injection must request it at their health centre - they will not be notified by telephone as occurred previously for each age bracket.

The Andalusian Director General of Public Health, Jorge del Diego, told SUR this is being done in a similar way to the flu vaccination campaigns. Citizens aged between 18 and 59 who want to be vaccinated with the fourth dose can do so at their health centre (with an advance appointment) or at the walk-in vaccination points.

How to make an appointment at the health centre:

This can be done in person at the primary care centre itself and through the usual channels for online appointments: ClicSalud+, the Salud Andalucía App ( Android - for iOS - for Huawei), the Salud Responde App ( Android - iOS - Huawei) and through the Salud Responde telephone number 955 54 50 50 60.

Walk-in vaccination points in Malaga province:

There are currently two Covid-19 vaccination points for walk-in vaccinations in Malaga province (until 13 January):

- Ronda Health Centre (Calle de Espinillos), Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 2pm and Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 7pm.

- In Malaga city, at the external vaccination point located in the parking area of the health centre of Colonia Santa Inés in Teatinos (Calle Andrés Bernáldez, 12), from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 10.30am, from 11am to 5pm and from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.