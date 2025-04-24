Malaga records best February figures for new home sales since 2013

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Thursday, 24 April 2025, 11:33 | Updated 12:02h. Compartir

Nothing is holding back Malaga's property market, not even the rise in prices, which continues unabated. Property sales and purchases continue to rise in 2025. Looking at the month of February alone, in that month some 3,165 homes were sold in the province. This represents an increase of 26.34% compared to the same month in 2024, according to data published this Wednesday by Spain's INE national statistics institute. This also means that the growth in house sales and purchases in Malaga is practically double that recorded for all Spain, which was limited to growth of 13.9%, amounting to almost 60,000 transactions. The province, which includes the Costa del Sol, is also the fifth in Spain in terms of the number of property deals completed, only behind Madrid, where 7,000 were registered in February, Barcelona (at almost 6,500), then Alicante (4,656) and Valencia (3,516). Malaga province is even ahead of entire regions for house sales, for instance, Castilla-La Mancha with 2,936 and Castilla y León with 2,843.

Perhaps what is most striking is the upward shift in the sale of new homes in the province. Firstly, because this past February new-build purchases have shot up by over 70% to 1,184 compared to the same period in 2024. In contrast, in the country as a whole, new home transactions have increased by only 21%, over three times less than in Malaga.

Secondly, because this is the best figure for sales of brand new flats for the month of February since 2013, when the numbers were at 1,216. Currently however, unlike 12 years ago, transactions involving second-hand flats continue to far exceed those of new homes with close to 2,000 sales compared to the aforementioned 1,184 for new properties. In any case, transfers of used homes have registered a not inconsiderable rise of 9.2% from one year to the next.

In any case, transactions with new properties are now approaching the figures that were common during the real estate boom of nearly 20 years ago. In February 2008 1,298 brand new houses were sold and over 1,500 in 2007.

Another fact also stands out from all the INE data: looking at housing as a whole, Malaga province is in fifth place in terms of sales and purchases and yet, if the analysis focuses on what is happening with brand new homes, Malaga is the third most active province in Spain, only behind Madrid and Barcelona, and ahead of both Alicante and Valencia.

Within the Andalucía region, Malaga also has the most dynamic real estate market of all eight provinces. So Malaga ranks ahead of Seville, where total home sales were limited to 2,274, representing a 30% increase - slightly higher than the figure recorded in Malaga. In Andalucía as a whole, there were 11,690 house sales in February, making it the region with the highest real estate activity. The year-on-year increase in this case is 24%, also above the Spanish average.

It should also be noted that in the second month of 2025 some 59,682 property deals were recorded in Spain, which is the best figure for a February since 2007. This is not the case with the sales figures for Malaga, however, as the 3,165 registered in February 2025 are surpassed by the February total for 2022 (3,451). In any case, as with new-build properties, current activity in the property market is in line with what was common during the years of the last big housing bubble: in February 2008 total sales were 2,840 and 3,143 in 2007.