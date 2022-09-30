Ryanair reveals it will operate 73 routes to the Costa del Sol this winter The Irish low-cost airline said it will offer Malaga and Andalucía "the biggest winter flight programme", with more route options and connectivity

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has announced its winter flying schedule from Malaga Airport, which will feature 73 routes to diverse destinations such as Ibiza, Marrakech, Amsterdam and Budapest, as well as a new flight to Frankfurt Hahn.

The Irish airline has also invested more in the region, with eight aircraft based at the Costa del Sol airport, three of which are the new Boeing 737 'Gamechanger' version.

Speaking at the Inbound Travel conference, organised by Turismo Costa del Sol in Malaga this week, Ryanair's country manager for Spain and Portugal, Elena Cabrera, said the new Gamechanger airplanes “will carry four per cent more passengers, reduce fuel consumption by 16 per cent per seat and reduce the noise level by up to 40 per cent”.

Cabrera added that the airline will offer Malaga and Andalucía the largest winter flight programme possible, with more route options and connectivity, while "providing inbound tourism, and contributing to the growth and economy of the region".

To celebrate the winter schedule, Ryanair has launched a seat offer with flights starting from 24.99 euros each way for travel from September 2022 to March 2023. This promotion will be available until 29 September 2022, on its official website.