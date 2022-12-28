Watch as firefighters rescue woman trapped on zip line in Serranía de Ronda Crews from Manilva, on the Costa del Sol, and Algatocín swung into action on Tuesday afternoon after the alarm was raised

Members of Malaga’s provincial fire brigade have rescued a woman who became trapped on a zip line near the Castillo del Águila, in the municipality of Gaucín.

After the alarm was raised at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, firefighters from the Manilva and Algatocín stations were deployed to perform the rescue task.

After they first secured the position of the woman they then proceeded to move her - little by little - along the zip line, accompanied at all times by one of the firefighters, while the rest helped from the ground.

Eventually, the woman was safely rescued and was reported not to have suffered any harm.