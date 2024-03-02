Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of an 061 ambulance. SUR
Young man dies after suffering electric shock on the roof of a property in Ronda
112 incident

Young man dies after suffering electric shock on the roof of a property in Ronda

The 25-year-old fell from the roof after the accident and died in the ambulance while he was being transferred to hospital

SUR

Ronda

Saturday, 2 March 2024, 18:56

A 25-year-old man has died after suffering an electric shock when he was on the roof of a house in Ronda, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.

112 operators received a call minutes before 2pm from a private individual alerting them to the fall of a man from the roof of a farm near the Arroyo de las Culebras, in the municipality. According to the call, the individual was on his own roof when he suffered a shock from an electric cable and he fell from the roof

An ambulance, fire crews, National and Local Police, as well as the electricity company, were immediately notified.

The health services tried to save the life of the victim, a 25-year-old man, who died while he was being transferred to the Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda by ambulance.

