Popular roadside diner for bikers to remain open despite Ronda-San Pedro road being closed by major landslide

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Saturday, 22 March 2025, 08:31 Compartir

The popular roadside diner Venta El Madroño, located on the winding, mountain road between Ronda and San Pedro Alcántara, will remain open despite the major landslide that has caused the closure of part of the A-397 route.

As a result the establishment will still be accessible for motorbike enthusiasts approaching from the Ronda direction.

Owner María Gonzáles said that there was a risk of temporary closure due to the uncertainty that the road reconstruction would bring. However, the venta will remain open during the work which is likely to take many months, which will help her avoid economic hardship.

Motorbike enthusiasts, who have made the Malaga province road one of their favourite routes, will also be satisfied, as Venta El Madroño has always been the designated spot for a coffee, breakfast or lunch.