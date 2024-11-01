New restrictions on the way to slash traffic using iconic bridge that spans Ronda's gorge

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Friday, 1 November 2024, 15:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

From January 2025 only vehicles that are domiciled and registered for tax purposes in Ronda will be allowed to drive over the iconic Puente Nuevo bridge in the town. The measure was announced last Wednesday by Ronda town hall. This affects the road that climbs up the hill (Cuesta de las Imágenes) in the historic district of San Francisco and links to Calle Virgen de la Paz by the walkway above the gorge (the Alameda del Tajo).

Ronda's mayor, María de la Paz Fernández, explained that this is a measure included in the town's sustainable urban mobility plan and that it aims to halve the traffic passing through this area and especially driving over the iconic monument. She indicated that currently around 5,000 vehicles pass through this point every day, with peaks of up to 7,000.

This restriction will be monitored by cameras and visitors will be offered alternative routes that will be signposted.

Zoom Traffic on Ronda's famous Puente Nuevo bridge. V.M.

"It is a very necessary move for the here and now, we are all aware of the accumulation of vehicles that pass over this link road, we have to regulate it and take measures," said Fernández, who spoke of a measure that "does not harm the people of Ronda", reminding people that currently there are almost 28,000 vehicles registered in Ronda.

The mayor argued that the measure had been made public in advance of coming into force to provide a margin for people who live in Ronda, but who do not have their vehicle registered in the town, to make any necessary changes. She added that tourists who, for example, stay overnight in accommodation in the area, will have to inform the Local Police in advance of their stay, in order to gain access by vehicle.

It should be noted that Ronda has been trying for several years to reduce the flow of traffic over the bridge and that a previous local government team even partially restricted the flow of all traffic over the bridge. However, the current council reversed this decision and promised the construction of an alternative urban road to go from one side of the town to the other, as the town is naturally split in two by the Tajo gorge, without using the current ring road. This was promised in response to the unease that the partial cut-off caused among some sectors of the population, especially in the district of San Francisco where a local lobby group was formed and protests were organised. This group called for an urban alternative before restricting traffic over the bridge.