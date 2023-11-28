Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An artist's impression of the new walkway. SUR
Town hall gives green light to second phase of new tourist attraction at foot of Ronda gorge
Tourism

Town hall gives green light to second phase of new tourist attraction at foot of Ronda gorge

The project is expected to cost about 1.3 million euros and was designed by the architect of Malaga province's famous Caminito del Rey, Luis Machuca Santa-Cruz

Vanessa Melgar

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 16:11

Compartir

The new suspended walkway tourist attraction at the foot of Ronda's gorge in Malaga province has taken another step forward.

The town hall on Monday approved the project's second stage works, on the Desfiladero del Tajo.

It will involve constructing around 500 metres of walkway beneath the Tajo's three main bridges. It is expected to cost about 1.3 million euros and was designed by the architect of the famous Caminito del Rey gorge walk in Malaga, Luis Machuca Santa-Cruz.

Related article

The Desfiladero del Tajo path will start from the Campillo area. It will go down the restored Camino de La Albacara to the Casa de Manolillo, a building in the area, where an access control will be set up. It will then drop down to the base of the 'New Bridge' and continue along the side of the gorge. It will pass under the 'New Bridge' and the 'Old Bridge' and finish at the hermitage of San Miguel, next to the Arab baths.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Twin towns - and the little-known link between the Costa del Sol and Stockport
  2. 2 Why people aged over 60 are not getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaga province
  3. 3 Watch as anti-terror police arrest two alleged jihadists on the Costa del Sol for distributing bomb making and suicide attack manuals
  4. 4 American community on the Costa del Sol celebrate Thanksgiving in style
  5. 5 Missing 15-year-old from Melilla found safe and well in Malaga
  6. 6 Malaga confirmed to host Davis Cup tennis tournament for third year in a row
  7. 7 Pensioners in Spain to pocket more than 2,750 euros this month thanks to extra Christmas payment
  8. 8 Plainclothes police officers catch pickpockets who stole purse with 2,000 euros in Malaga city
  9. 9 Why are fewer people signing mortgage contracts on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province?
  10. 10 Malaga CF's long-awaited sports city and academy finally opens

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad