Town hall gives green light to second phase of new tourist attraction at foot of Ronda gorge

Vanessa Melgar Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 16:11

The new suspended walkway tourist attraction at the foot of Ronda's gorge in Malaga province has taken another step forward.

The town hall on Monday approved the project's second stage works, on the Desfiladero del Tajo.

It will involve constructing around 500 metres of walkway beneath the Tajo's three main bridges. It is expected to cost about 1.3 million euros and was designed by the architect of the famous Caminito del Rey gorge walk in Malaga, Luis Machuca Santa-Cruz.

The Desfiladero del Tajo path will start from the Campillo area. It will go down the restored Camino de La Albacara to the Casa de Manolillo, a building in the area, where an access control will be set up. It will then drop down to the base of the 'New Bridge' and continue along the side of the gorge. It will pass under the 'New Bridge' and the 'Old Bridge' and finish at the hermitage of San Miguel, next to the Arab baths.