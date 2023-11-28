Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Almost dry... the current state of the source of the Genal river, near Ronda. J. Almellones
This is the sad state of one of the main sources of the Genal river in Malaga province&#039;s Serranía de Ronda
Drought crisis

This is the sad state of one of the main sources of the Genal river in Malaga province's Serranía de Ronda

Barely a trickle flows from this aquifer, which is the main source of water for the Genal river and the town of Igualeja

Javier Almellones

Malaga

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 15:55

A major water source of a river in the Serranía de Ronda has dried up as Malaga province's worrying streak without rainfall continues.

Barely a few drops flow in the aquifer in Igualeja, which is a major source of water to the Genal river and the village. "They say that since 1995 until now it has never looked like this," a municipal worker said. "Everyone here thought that with the last rains it was going to recover, but it hasn't," he added.

Last Saturday, in the middle of a 'Copper Forest' walk, Rafael Flores, manager of tourism company RF Natura, passed by with a group of hikers. "I've never seen it like this in the middle of autumn, and I've been going there for years at this time of year," he said.

How it should look, this file image is from a few year's back.
How it should look, this file image is from a few year's back. Karl Smallman

Geologist José Antonio Castillo pointed out: "The Genal has several sources and among the most important for its flow is that of Igualeja, but also that of the Zúas stream in Júzcar". "Fortunately, the latter is providing water, along with other rivers and streams in the area, so that the Genal has not dried up completely."

But rain fall in the Sierra de las Nieves if the Igualeja aquifer has any chance of filling up again anytime soon.

