'The key issue in Cortes de la Frontera is to fight the depopulation which marks so many rural areas'

Marleen Pieper believes the village faces "the constant all-encompassing task to make the village attractive enough for local people to stay and new people to establish themselves in"

Anna Clift

Marleen Pieper, 50, is 11th on the PP candidate list in Cortes de la Frontera. She is originally from the Netherlands but lived in various foreign countries during her childhood, mainly in South America.

She has lived in Spain for 16 years, and came because her partner, originally from Ibiza, wanted to return to the country. She lives in the countryside near to Cortes de la Frontera, which she says is "an area of outstanding natural beauty."

Marleen first got involved in local politics four years ago. "I wanted to get to know the municipal administration from inside and contribute with ideas and actions." She told SUR in English that she did not have previous experience in local politics, but worked as a communication advisor for the town hall of Amsterdam.

When asked about the key issues facing Cortes de la Frontera, she replied "to fight the depopulation which marks so many rural areas in Spain," as well as "the constant all-encompassing task to make the village attractive enough for local people to stay and new people to establish themselves in." She believes the addressing these issues includes providing more employment, housing, services and cultural activities.

She emphasised that "our main task has been to look out for all the villagers with all their different wishes and interests."

Finally, Marleen told SUR in English, "I want to continue my commitment to improve communication and information directed at the local population and promote sustainable tourism," concluding that "Cortes de la Frontera is a hidden gem ready to be discovered."