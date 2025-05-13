Junta to acquire ownership of Los Caballeros dam in Montejaque as decision about its future use is awaited

The Los Caballeros reservoir is looking for a new use for the coming years. This site belongs to the local town hall in Montejaque in Malaga province, but it is the Junta de Andalucía that is immersed with the council in this change of ownership initiative. The regional government is now in the process of regaining ownership of this manmade structure located in the Serranía de Ronda.

Since 1923, the dam has been managed by the Compañía Sevillana de Electricidad for hydroelectric purposes. This concession is nearing its expiry date, "an administrative process that is currently in the process of being resolved", said the provincial delegate for all kinds of rural development (including water), Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano, during his visit of the facilities there last weekend. In addition, Fernández said that this situation will also lead to the Junta taking back ownership of this dam.

The Junta delegate also mentioned that the plan is for this reservoir, located right on the Guadares river, to be listed as an asset of cultural interest (BIC) under the specific category of 'place of industrial interest', a listing that forms part of Andalucía's historical heritage. To achieve this, the regional ministry of culture is already studying the relevant administrative process to make this a reality.

Making use of the dam...

The future use of Los Caballeros dam is still undecided and several possibilities are being reviewed. Montejaque town halll has proposed the ecological restoration of this river environment and its possible recreational use. In fact, the council has submitted a study to the Junta developed by the municipal body itself for such restoration, environmental improvements and making more public use of, and access to, this area.

This project proposal includes, firstly, an inventory of the rather unique spaces that this area covers, the main emphasis being on the Hundidero cave, one of the most outstanding natural features of the Serranía de Ronda. There is also a listing of all the species of flora and fauna to be found there.

This project, the council explained, seeks to fully restore the river and will involve the construction of a large pool (200,000 cubic metres) for landscape and recreational purposes, making it the centrepoint of an area of "great environmental value."

Finally, it has been announced that this new area, which will undergo this major transformation, will be accessible via a network of paths and trails, interspersed with climbing routes and bird-watching points, with a special focus on migratory species like the bee-eater, which traditionally nested in the area in large numbers and part of the plan is to recover that population.