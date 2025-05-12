Explosives used to stabilise mountainside above landslide-blocked Ronda-San Pedro road

Monday, 12 May 2025, 23:49 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía regional government will start the blasting process to remove the largest rocks and stabilise the mountainside on the Ronda-San Pedro Alcántara road tomorrow, Tuesday 13 May.

According to the regional ministry of public works (Fomento), these tasks are "really complex", as both the drilling and the loading of explosives could only be done by hand due to the steepness of the terrain.

In addition, permission for the use of explosive materials was required, which increased the time sensitivity of the road recovery.

Permission has now been obtained and the operation, which will be coordinated with the Guardia Civil, will be carried out by an expert blasting company.

Meanwhile, repair work on the A-397 road continues seven days a week with other stabilisation measures. The definitive bolting of the upper part of the landslide has begun. Given the variability of the material, work has begun with a mesh of anchored bolts twelve metres deep.

Cleaning and stabilisation

The work carried out so far has focused on cleaning and removing rocks from the head and intermediate zones of the landslide in order to stabilise the slope.

Operators continue to remove rocks and install the containment membrane in the intermediate zone, assisted by a high-reach crane to lift materials.

Once the stability of the slope is guaranteed, the final phase of the works will be tackled with the repair of the viaduct, with the aim of reopening this strategic road for the inhabitants of the Serranía de Ronda who commute to the coast.