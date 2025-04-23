Work on landslide-blocked Ronda-San Pedro road advances at pace to reach critical stage

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 19:12 Compartir

A critical phase of the works to repair the landslide-blocked A-397 road between Ronda and San Pedro Alcántara is to be brought forward. The technicians responsible for the project have determined that, in order to advance with maximum safety, it will be necessary to carry out controlled blasting on certain unstable rock massifs.

This work will begin next week, as long as technical and safety conditions permit. The dramatic measure will directly and positively impact road users, as it is also intended to shorten the reopening time by a few weeks or even a month. However, the Junta's regional ministry of public works and transport (Fomento) is still avoiding giving specific dates.

The initial timeframe for these works was set at four and a half months for the reopening of one of the lanes, which would initially make it for vehicles to pass using alternating flows of traffic in both directions in August, although still with some complications. Work was then set to continue until the full reopening of the road another month and a half later, at the end of September.

The updated information confirms what regional minister Rocío Díaz said a few days ago - "it will be possible" to shorten the deadlines if the current pace of work is maintained. However, she did not specify exactly by how much the process would be shortened.

Work continues on the Ronda side of the road for the installation of the "dynamic screen" - a key infrastructure that would protect the road against new rockslides. The installation of a high-strength mesh requires the relocation of a heavy-duty crane for its assembly on this section.

Repair work on the A-397 road between Ronda and San Pedro Alcántara started following a major landslide that was caused by storm Jana in March. After the initial stages of the work, it became clear that the budget had to be increased from 3.7 million euros to 4.5 million, in order to ensure safety measures after the detection of the risk of additional landslides.

Once the stability of the slope is guaranteed, the final phase of the works will start, with the repair of the damaged viaduct and the aim of restoring normal traffic on this strategic road between the Serranía de Ronda and the Costa del Sol.