Body of missing biker in Ronda mountains found on day six of search

The Guardia Civil's almost week-long search operation has resulted in the discovery of the body of the 61-year-old motorcyclist who was swept away by the Genal river in Pujerra on Wednesday 19 March.

After six days of search along the river and less accessible areas, the officers found Ignacio Cánovas's body around 12pm on Monday. He was last seen by his fellow motorcycle enthusiasts around midday last Wednesday, when he tried to cross the bridge over the river between Igualeja and Júzcar.

His companions explained that, while he was cautious, Ignacio attempted to cross the bridge, seeing as others had managed to do it. However, obstructions and the overflow of the river caused by heavy rainfall created a trap. A strong current of the river swept Ignacio away.

The search was joined by more than 40 members of various police, mountain rescue, nature protection and special units. A helicopter and drones, as well as dogs, were used during the operation.