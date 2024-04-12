Plan unveiled to turn Madre de Dios convent in Ronda into five-star hotel

Vanessa Melgar Ron Friday, 12 April 2024, 17:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Meliá chain and Summun Hotel Group, together with Ronda-based company MGI, owned by the Rosado family, will turn the former Madre de Dios convent located in the Padre Jesús neighbourhood into a new five-star hotel.

The Ronda property, which is no longer in use, was acquired by the owners of MGI from the Unicaja Foundation. On Thursday, 11 April, company representatives and town hall held a meeting to advance the project, which will involve an investment of about five million euros. The boutique hotel will have more than 20 rooms and create 40 jobs.

Ronda currently does not have a five-star hotel and the plan comes after Catalonia announced its intention to establish one on the site of the old El Castillo school, also in the historic centre. This development would cost about 10 million euros and 70 jobs.

"This is the second major investment that we are going to promote in the historic centre and all this is possible thanks to the innovation to protect this space that this government team has promoted. So much so that it has only just been approved and there are already two important projects that will generate employment and transform the neighbourhoods of La Ciudad and Padre Jesús," said mayor María de la Paz Fernández.

Regarding the refurbishment of the convent, they pointed out it will respect the surroundings of its original space and will offer a total of 27 rooms, a spa, restaurant and meeting room. "It will be a project open to the citizens of Ronda, which will also revitalise the neighbourhood, implementing a quality tourist offer," said Javier Vich, CEO of Summun Hotel Group.

Meanwhile, Rocío Galán, director of operations for Meliá in Malaga, said: "The chain had been looking for an interesting project to have a presence in Ronda for years and we consider this to be the perfect opportunity, as it will be a unique space."

José Rosado, Jorge Rosado, María de la Paz Fernández, Javier Vich and Rocío Galán, from left to right.

This hotel will be the first Meliá Collection hotel the chain will open in eastern Andalucía and the fourth five-star hotel in its portfolio. The opening could take place in 2026.

MGI owner Jorge Rosado, together with his father José Rosado, said he was very excited about the project and said, "It will bring benefits to all the local people." About the building, he said, "It is very special, as it honours several generations when it used to function as a school."