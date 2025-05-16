Six pickpockets who targeted tourists in Ronda identified

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:14 Compartir

Local Police officers in Ronda have identified six pickpockets of Romanian nationality (four women and two men), from whom they have seized various amounts of money of different currencies which they allegedly stole from tourists visiting the town.

A statement released by the town hall detailed that the pickpockets were operating in the centre of the popular mountain town, as well as in the vicinity of the municipal bus station. They were detected by a pair of plainclothes officers who are dedicated to tackling this type of theft on a daily basis.

The police seized 180 US dollars, 20 British pounds and 30,000 Mexican pesos, as well as items such as scarves and sunglasses, which were used to disguise the thieves appearance while carrying out the thefts.

The tourists who were the targets of these crimes are now waiting for the corresponding complaints to be filed so that they can recover their belongings. The operation is part of the vigilance and security campaign that the Local Police force is carrying out on a permanent basis to put an end to this type of crime in Ronda.