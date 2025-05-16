Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Six pickpockets who targeted tourists in Ronda identified
Crime

Six pickpockets who targeted tourists in Ronda identified

During the police operation, 180 US dollars, 20 British pounds and 30,000 Mexican pesos were seized from the thieves

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:14

Local Police officers in Ronda have identified six pickpockets of Romanian nationality (four women and two men), from whom they have seized various amounts of money of different currencies which they allegedly stole from tourists visiting the town.

A statement released by the town hall detailed that the pickpockets were operating in the centre of the popular mountain town, as well as in the vicinity of the municipal bus station. They were detected by a pair of plainclothes officers who are dedicated to tackling this type of theft on a daily basis.

The police seized 180 US dollars, 20 British pounds and 30,000 Mexican pesos, as well as items such as scarves and sunglasses, which were used to disguise the thieves appearance while carrying out the thefts.

The tourists who were the targets of these crimes are now waiting for the corresponding complaints to be filed so that they can recover their belongings. The operation is part of the vigilance and security campaign that the Local Police force is carrying out on a permanent basis to put an end to this type of crime in Ronda.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol car park extends its flat-rate one-euro parking hours
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes
  3. 3 Spain warns UK over unfinished EU deal on Gibraltar after Brexit
  4. 4 No beach showers along eastern Costa del Sol again this summer despite recent rain
  5. 5 Gilmar estate agency opens new office in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Popular eastern Costa del Sol hotel is upgraded and awarded four stars
  7. 7 Drive without limits: Car insurance that understands the expat journey
  8. 8 Costa del Sol motorcycle customiser is runner-up in European championship with his latest Harley-Davidson
  9. 9 Benalmádena promotes historic sites with new selfie points
  10. 10 Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Six pickpockets who targeted tourists in Ronda identified