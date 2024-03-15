Serranía de Ronda village goes wild for orchids

SUR in English Ronda Friday, 15 March 2024, 08:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

Jimera de Líbar in the mountains of the Serranía de Ronda is welcoming visitors this weekend to catch a glimpse of the up to 20 species of wild orchids that grow in the municipality.

On Saturday and Sunday (16 and 17 March), the town hall has organised a festival and a host of activities to introduce people to the many different ‘orquídeas’ in the local area. The design of the flowers of the various varieties of orchids is one of the most complex of all known, and the main purpose is to attract insects and achieve pollination.

Local orchids in Jimera de Líbar. Karl Smallman

There will be guided walks on both days, including night hikes under the stars, for which registration is needed (www.jimeradelibar.es or call 952 180 004) and a plant and craft market.