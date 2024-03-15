Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A local variety of wild orchid. Karl Smallman
Serranía de Ronda village goes wild for orchids
What to do

Serranía de Ronda village goes wild for orchids

Jimera de Líbar has organised a special festival and a series of walks this weekend to offer visitors a glimpse of the up to 20 species of wild orchids that grow naturally in the municipality

SUR in English

Ronda

Friday, 15 March 2024, 08:35

Compartir

Jimera de Líbar in the mountains of the Serranía de Ronda is welcoming visitors this weekend to catch a glimpse of the up to 20 species of wild orchids that grow in the municipality.

On Saturday and Sunday (16 and 17 March), the town hall has organised a festival and a host of activities to introduce people to the many different ‘orquídeas’ in the local area. The design of the flowers of the various varieties of orchids is one of the most complex of all known, and the main purpose is to attract insects and achieve pollination.

Local orchids in Jimera de Líbar. Karl Smallman
Imagen principal - Local orchids in Jimera de Líbar.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Local orchids in Jimera de Líbar.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Local orchids in Jimera de Líbar.

There will be guided walks on both days, including night hikes under the stars, for which registration is needed (www.jimeradelibar.es or call 952 180 004) and a plant and craft market.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Serranía de Ronda village goes wild for orchids

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad