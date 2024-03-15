Serranía de Ronda village goes wild for orchids

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Ronda
Friday, 15 March 2024, 08:35
Compartir
Jimera de Líbar in the mountains of the Serranía de Ronda is welcoming visitors this weekend to catch a glimpse of the up to 20 species of wild orchids that grow in the municipality.
On Saturday and Sunday (16 and 17 March), the town hall has organised a festival and a host of activities to introduce people to the many different ‘orquídeas’ in the local area. The design of the flowers of the various varieties of orchids is one of the most complex of all known, and the main purpose is to attract insects and achieve pollination.
There will be guided walks on both days, including night hikes under the stars, for which registration is needed (www.jimeradelibar.es or call 952 180 004) and a plant and craft market.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.