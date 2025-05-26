Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the Guardia Civil carrying out a control on a school bus. SUR
School bus driver tests positive for cocaine in Serranía de Ronda
112 incident

School bus driver tests positive for cocaine in Serranía de Ronda

He was stopped by a Guardia Civil traffic patrol, with 12 young passengers riding aboard the vehicle

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 26 May 2025, 13:48

A school bus driver tested positive for driving under the influence of cocaine, with 12 minors on board the vehicle, in the Serranía de Ronda recently. It happened at around 8.30am on 14 March, during a routine control of school transport on the A-374 road, but it has only just been reported by the authorities.

Carrying out their regular duties, Guardia Civil officers intercepted the bus, which was heading towards a school in the municipality of Ronda.

The Guardia Civil subjected the driver to a DrugTest - a portable device that analyses saliva to detect up to six different narcotic substances, after which the results must be confirmed in a laboratory.

The driver tested positive for cocaine, which was subsequently confirmed by the authorised laboratory which carried out the analysis.

In addition, the vehicle was reported for not having authorisation to transport students, as it had no passenger insurance and the corresponding V10 authorisation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 22-year-old in custody following mugging of elderly foreign tourist on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Homeless crisis at Madrid Barajas forces airport operator to act
  3. 3 Surveillance drones and dog lifeguard service for Costa del Sol beach this summer
  4. 4 Malaga set to host Ladies European Tour season finale for second consecutive year
  5. 5 Sudden death on board ship being investigated
  6. 6 Great escape as last-gasp drama elsewhere saves Marbella FC from relegation
  7. 7 Medals at Malaga championship for international Costa del Sol dance school
  8. 8 No second chance
  9. 9 Boho gala in aid of homeless and vulnerable children
  10. 10 Recreating the romantic ambience and historical events of 19th-century Ronda

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish School bus driver tests positive for cocaine in Serranía de Ronda