School bus driver tests positive for cocaine in Serranía de Ronda

A school bus driver tested positive for driving under the influence of cocaine, with 12 minors on board the vehicle, in the Serranía de Ronda recently. It happened at around 8.30am on 14 March, during a routine control of school transport on the A-374 road, but it has only just been reported by the authorities.

Carrying out their regular duties, Guardia Civil officers intercepted the bus, which was heading towards a school in the municipality of Ronda.

The Guardia Civil subjected the driver to a DrugTest - a portable device that analyses saliva to detect up to six different narcotic substances, after which the results must be confirmed in a laboratory.

The driver tested positive for cocaine, which was subsequently confirmed by the authorised laboratory which carried out the analysis.

In addition, the vehicle was reported for not having authorisation to transport students, as it had no passenger insurance and the corresponding V10 authorisation.