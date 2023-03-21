Ronda-San Pedro road reopens after bus totally gutted by fire Firefighters worked to put out the flames in the vehicle with no passengers near Venta La Higuera

The road between Ronda and San Pedro (Marbella), the A-397, was closed to traffic in both directions this Monday afternoon after a bus caught fire. It was carrying no passengers at the time.

According to the Malaga provincial fire brigade (CPB), firefighters were working to put out the flames in the vehicle, which caught fire near Venta La Higuera, near the Serranía de Ronda hospital. The fire caused great alarm, due to the amount of dense smoke it created.

Hemos extinguido un incendio que ha afectado a un autobús que circulaba sin pasajeros en la A-397, en la entrada de #Ronda. El suceso ha obligado a cortar el vial en los 2 sentidos, aunque no se han tenido que lamentar daños personales. #CPBMálaga #EstamosPreparados #Bomberos pic.twitter.com/DYDxieeFJc — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) March 20, 2023

The Guardia Civil as well as firefighters from Ronda and Algatocín were called to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire, the emergency services reported.