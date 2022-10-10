Ronda’s National Police station to move to temporary premises on the industrial estate on Friday While the permanent station in the Avenida de Málaga is undergoing 1.5 million euros of improvements, the police will attend to the public at number 2, Calle Río Tinto

The National Police force in Ronda will be attending the public from new premises on El Fuerte industrial estate from Friday this week, while improvements are carried out to the permanent police headquarters in Avenida de Malaga.

The new address is number 2, Calle Río Tinto, an industrial unit which has been prepared especially for its new use.

Although the actual move will begin on Tuesday, the Documentation, DNI, Passports and Foreigners will be open in Avenida de Malaga as usual. On Thursday, however, the day after the public holiday, they will be closed and will reopen in Calle Río Tinto on Friday.

The department where crimes can be reported and the general reception will be open in Avenida de Malaga on Thursday as usual.

The government expects the improvements to the police station to cost around 1.5 million euros. The building is 30 years old and is very outdated, with numerous defects and other problems which have been the subject of numerous complaints from unions.