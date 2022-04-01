Ronda gears up for its historical Romántica event The activities and reenactments will take place during the last weekend of May

Ronda, and the Serranía, s gearing up for its traditional Romántica event, which will immerse the mountain town in an era of bandits, travellers, muleteers and other characters from the early 19th century. It will be held on the last weekend of May and include many different activities.

The mayor, María de la Paz Fernández, announced that prior to the main event, on 20 April, a monument marking the Romántica route will be unveiled next to Camping El Sur, by the road between Ronda and Gaucín.

On the 22 May a walking parade featuring many of the towns and villages of the Serranía, wearing period costume, will be held in Ronda starting from the Murallas del Carmen starting at 7pm.