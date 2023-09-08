La Rejía: the most spectacular waterfall in the Sierra de las Nieves

On the circular trail you can see other falls as well as the Rejía waterfall.

What we know today as the Sierra de las Nieves, a vast expanse of protected land that includes a national park, a natural park and a biosphere reserve, is a part of Malaga province that never ceases to surprise, even the regular visitor. In addition to the pinsapo (a Mediterranean fir) and the Iberian ibex, two of its great biological treasures, it has spectacular sights such as one that can be seen between autumn and spring - the stunning Rejía waterfall, with a drop of 51 metres.

The waterfall, which pretty much dries up during the summer, is located in the Sierra Parda, within the municipality of Tolox. It is part of a small stream that joins Los Caballos river a few metres further down from the waterfall, eventually reaching the urban area of Tolox. Until a few years ago this waterfall could only be enjoyed by people on canyoning trips with licensed companies offering this type of outdoor sports.

Today, however, there is a hiking route that passes right below this waterfall as well as others worth a mention, such as the Poza de la Virgen found on the same stretch of the river and which is also very seasonal in nature (it usually dries up due to a lack of rain).

This circular walk is known as the Sendero de la Cascadas and has been given its own route number - PR-A-282. With water being its main feature, it is an ideal route to enjoy during springtime, or even the first days of summer, provided there has been enough rainfall in the previous months.

The trail, which has a river as one of its key features (the aforementioned Río de los Caballos, one of the main tributaries of the Río Grande), runs right through what is a very unique, riverside territory.

After a hard climb you will see the Horcajuelos ravine, the first of the three great waterfalls to be seen along this special route. After viewing it and even passing over it, crossing the riverbed, the next milestone will be the spectacular Rejía waterfall.

The cascade first comes into view from the right but, little by little, the path draws nearer to it, passing right at its feet, providing a superbly beautiful view upwards.

Afterwards, the path continues towards the left side, allowing us to have another surprising glimpse of this waterfall, this time viewed almost straight on.

For this walk, which should not be done in summer, it is essential to use hiking boots or other footwear suitable for hard climbs, steep descents and rocky areas.

Walkers are also advised to be very careful on certain sections of the trail where, in addition to walking over many stones, you will have to cross some stream beds. It is essential to respect the route and follow the way-markers so you never leave the correct path.