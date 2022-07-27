The Pueblos Blancos Music Festival returns for its fifth edition The free festival, featuring some 20 artists, takes place from 28-31 July in Ronda, Montejaque, Grazalema and Villanueva del Rosario

The Pueblos Blancos Music Festival returns for its fifth edition after the hiatus caused by the pandemic. One of the most loved cultural events in the region, it features North American roots music, rock, soul, country, Tex-Mex, Latin, blues and more.

Some 20 artists, mainly from Austin, Texas, will play in Ronda and Montejaque and in Grazalema and Villanueva del Rosario, which are located in the Sierra de Cádiz, although due to their proximity to the Serranía de Ronda they are included.

The free concerts will take place in the Blas Infante auditorium in Ronda, in the Plaza de la Constitución in Montejaque, in the Plaza de España in Grazalema, and in the Plaza de la Alameda in Villanueva del Rosario. The programme can be found on the Facebook page of the event, which is organised by, among others, the Sierra de Libar Foundation. You can also go to: www.pueblosblancosmf.org.

Artists include Joe King Carrasco, The Hickoids, Sefo, Donovan Keith, Los Widow Makers, Gary Cain Band, Robin Mordecai and many others.