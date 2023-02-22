Pets allowed to accompany owners visiting municipal tourist attractions in Ronda

The town hall wants to join in the growing pet-friendly trend, although there are some rules that must be complied with

Ronda town hall has announced that it will allow pets, accompanied by their owners, to visit its municipal tourist attractions and monuments.

According to the councillor for Tourism, Ángel Martínez, the new measure has been approved by the board of directors of the municipal company Turismo de Ronda which manages these spaces.

Ampliar Ronda's Arab Baths SUR

However, the pets must not weigh more than 20 kilos, or belong to a dangerous breed. The animals must also be on a lead or muzzled, when necessary, and have their veterinary documentation in order.

Martínez said the initiative came about due to the number of hotels and accommodation providers in the Ronda area that offer a pet-friendly welcome, and the town hall wanted to join the growing trend.