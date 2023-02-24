A new train service between Ronda and Antequera is proposed

VANESSA MELGAR RONDA. Compartir Copiar enlace

The secretary of the CGT Andalucía union, Miguel Montenegro, is proposing the creation of a new train service between Ronda and Antequera. He explained that this line would connect the north of the province with Malaga city and the Costa del Sol «via the central axis of Bobadilla, which we also want to take trains to from the new Cercanías service to El Chorro that starts in March». He says it can be done using existing infrastructure and would provide a service for Ronda, Arriate, Alcalá del Valle and Setenil de las Bodegas as well as Campillos and Almargen.