Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Logo Patrocinio
Antequera train station. sur
A new train service between Ronda and Antequera is proposed

A new train service between Ronda and Antequera is proposed

VANESSA MELGAR

RONDA.

Friday, 24 february 2023, 13:28

Compartir

The secretary of the CGT Andalucía union, Miguel Montenegro, is proposing the creation of a new train service between Ronda and Antequera. He explained that this line would connect the north of the province with Malaga city and the Costa del Sol «via the central axis of Bobadilla, which we also want to take trains to from the new Cercanías service to El Chorro that starts in March». He says it can be done using existing infrastructure and would provide a service for Ronda, Arriate, Alcalá del Valle and Setenil de las Bodegas as well as Campillos and Almargen.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad