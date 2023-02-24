A new train service between Ronda and Antequera is proposed

Sections
Services
VANESSA MELGAR
RONDA.
Friday, 24 february 2023, 13:28
The secretary of the CGT Andalucía union, Miguel Montenegro, is proposing the creation of a new train service between Ronda and Antequera. He explained that this line would connect the north of the province with Malaga city and the Costa del Sol «via the central axis of Bobadilla, which we also want to take trains to from the new Cercanías service to El Chorro that starts in March». He says it can be done using existing infrastructure and would provide a service for Ronda, Arriate, Alcalá del Valle and Setenil de las Bodegas as well as Campillos and Almargen.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores
¿Ya eres suscriptor?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.