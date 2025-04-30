Montejaque showcases its bird population

If there is one thing that stands out in the Serranía de Ronda, it is its natural landscapes, characterised by impressive flora and diverse fauna. The village of Montejaque is a clear example of this diversity, with more than 300 species of birds that fly around its surroundings throughout the year, making it a point of intimate union with nature.

This past weekend, the municipality held the 2nd Andalucía Bird Festival - an event that is already becoming a trademark in the world of ornithology and environment lovers.

The municipal sports centre was adapted for the occasion to host around 40 activities, including field trips, workshops, exhibitions and lectures. According to Alfredo Carrasco, coordinator of the event, it exceeded all expectations, attracting 1,500 visitors: "The reception has been even greater than in the first edition, and the public's response has been spectacular," he said.

During the festival, the exhibition brought together some 20 stands from institutions such as Malaga's provincial authority, the regional ministry of the environment, Montejaque's town hall and groups specialising in bird conservation, such as the Sociedad Española de Ornitología or the Andalucía Bird Society (an association that brings together some 500 ornithologists, mostly international).

Exhibition

One of the main attractions was the photographic exhibition of the 50 best images selected from an open competition. The call for entries received nearly 1,000 snapshots from 91 participants, demonstrating the growing interest in this type of initiative.

"The first prize of 800 euros and the second prize of 400 euros were awarded by a jury. This year, we have also introduced a new feature: the third prize was chosen directly by the public," said Carrasco. Voters were also entered into a draw to win a weekend for two in Montejaque, which naturally encouraged visitors to get involved and active.

The festival programme also included bird embroidery workshops, fan painting with natural motifs, a watercolour painting masterclass, scientific ringing activities and many field trips to observe birds in their natural habitat. In addition, specialised presentations were organised, including one by Tim Appleton, director of the Global Bird Fair, which is considered to be the most important ornithological fair in the world. "His participation was very enriching, as he gave us many ideas on how we can continue to grow and improve in future editions," said the coordinator.

Carrasco also highlighted the strategic importance of Montejaque for ornithological tourism: "This is a wonderful place. You can sit and watch the sky and see vultures, eagles, swifts and swallows. Additionally, the migration season is right now, making it a unique spectacle for nature lovers."

Regarding the future, the organiser confirmed that Montejaque town hall - the main promoter of the event, together with the collaboration of the provincial authority - is already working on the preparation of a third edition: "The success of this year encourages us to continue supporting this festival. We want to continue to improve, expand the programme of activities and attract more national and international audiences," he said.

During the opening ceremony, the 1st Andalucía Bird Festival award was presented to the British ornithologist Peter Jones, who has lived in the Serranía de Ronda for more than 25 years, in recognition of his work promoting the destination to the international community. The award includes 1,000 euros, sponsored by Nature Tools Andalucía, which will be donated to an environmental conservation project. "It was necessary to recognise his tireless work to enhance the value of our district," said Carrasco.