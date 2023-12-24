Mercadona snaps up old municipal swimming pool site for 'new store' in inland Malaga province town

Sections
Sunday, 24 December 2023, 13:27
Mercadona has acquired part of Ronda's former municipal swimming pool site for 7.5 million euros. The Spanish supermarket giant has purchased 7,300 square metres of land located next to Avenida de Malaga in the deal that was closed on Wednesday 20 December. The old municipal swimming pool was demolished due to structural problems.
Mayor María de la Paz Fernández said the money would be used to "finance projects and works that the local council plans to carry out in different parts of the town". Fernández added that Mercadona is probably planning to develop a new store, which would be its third in the inland Malaga province town famous for its gorge.
"From the signing of the transaction, a period of six months has been established for the start of the improvement works in the surrounding area, which will need to be undertaken by the town hall with part of the money received from the sale, at an approximate cost of 1.5 million," Fernández said.
