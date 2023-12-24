Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mercadona snaps up old municipal swimming pool site for &#039;new store&#039; in inland Malaga province town
Retail

Mercadona snaps up old municipal swimming pool site for 'new store' in inland Malaga province town

The Spanish supermarket giant will pay the local council 7.5 million euros for the 7,300-square-metre plot of land

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Sunday, 24 December 2023, 13:27

Compartir

Mercadona has acquired part of Ronda's former municipal swimming pool site for 7.5 million euros. The Spanish supermarket giant has purchased 7,300 square metres of land located next to Avenida de Malaga in the deal that was closed on Wednesday 20 December. The old municipal swimming pool was demolished due to structural problems.

Mayor María de la Paz Fernández said the money would be used to "finance projects and works that the local council plans to carry out in different parts of the town". Fernández added that Mercadona is probably planning to develop a new store, which would be its third in the inland Malaga province town famous for its gorge.

"From the signing of the transaction, a period of six months has been established for the start of the improvement works in the surrounding area, which will need to be undertaken by the town hall with part of the money received from the sale, at an approximate cost of 1.5 million," Fernández said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 It's the final countdown: Major Costa del Sol music festival confirms legendary rock band for 2024
  2. 2 Malaga province lemon growers consider leaving the fruit on the trees this year due to the pittance they get
  3. 3 Urgent calls to fix accident blackspot road in Malaga province following ten fatalities this year
  4. 4 Costa del Sol expat club takes Christmas reunion to Yorkshire
  5. 5 16-million-euro noise pollution solution for key section of AP-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 These are the best extra virgin olive oils from Malaga province this year
  7. 7 This is how Airbnb is cracking down on people who plan to host New Year's Eve parties in its rental properties
  8. 8 Man in Spain appeals for help to find his missing car after 'something slipped into drink' at Christmas party
  9. 9 Costa del Sol dementia group celebrates first Christmas party
  10. 10 Mercadona snaps up old municipal swimming pool site for 'new store' in inland Malaga province town

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad