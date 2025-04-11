Legionnaire's tip-off thwarts nighttime robbery at supermarket in Ronda

SUR Malaga Friday, 11 April 2025, 17:31 Compartir

A tip-off from a member of Spain's elite military force helped the National Police in Ronda detain two alleged thieves who tried to flee after a forced entry into a local supermarket.

The robbery attempt happened at night and police officers managed to catch the perpetrators about 200 metres from the store, as they were trying to get rid of the tools they had used to break into the supermarket.

Inside the shop, the police found several copper tubes cut and stolen from the installation of what could be refrigeration chamber motors.

The detainees are charged with a crime of robbery with force. Both have a previous record for similar acts.