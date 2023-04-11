Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

King Felipe and Queen Letizia in a file image. Manuel Guerrero
King of Spain to visit Ronda to mark the 450th anniversary of the Real Maestranza

King of Spain to visit Ronda to mark the 450th anniversary of the Real Maestranza

Felipe VI will visit the mountain town, just inland from the Costa del Sol, to recognise the organisation behind the second-oldest riding school in Europe and which also manages the town’s historic bullring

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 16:39

King Felipe VI will visit the mountain town of Ronda to mark the 450th anniversary of the Real Maestranza de Caballería de Ronda (RMR), an institution that was created in 1573 by order of Felipe II as a cavalry training school, for the defence of the country, and today dedicated to the promotion of culture and its heritage.

According to municipal sources, it will be on 19 April when His Majesty, Felipe VI, travels to the famous town that spans the gorge and which is a favourite day trip destination for many holiday makers on the Costa del Sol.

At the moment, neither the Maestranza itself or the Casa Real household have released details of the visit, although it is understood Felipe VI will not be accompanied by Queen Letizia.

The Real Maestranza has designed an extensive programme of activities on the occasion of its 450th anniversary, which highlights its current work, the conservation, dissemination and investigation of its historical and archival heritage and the cultural promotion and teaching of horse riding, being in charge of the second-oldest school in Europe.

The organisation also manages the bullring and museum space, as well as carrying out social schemes in the town and offering the use of its extensive library.

