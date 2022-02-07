Dutch King and Queen celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in Ronda Willem-Alexander and Máxima came to the town as part of a private visit to Andalucía that also included Granada, Cordoba, Seville and Jerez de la Frontera

The King and Queen of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Máxima, visited Ronda over the weekend as part of a tour of Andalucía to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. They also took in Granada, Cordoba, Seville and Jerez de la Frontera, according to the newspaper ABC.

The royal couple, SUR has confirmed, spent their low-key visit in the Ronda Parador. On Saturday, they had dinner in the Almocábar restaurant, where they enjoyed the local Malaga cuisine for which the establishment is famed, its specialities including oxtail, leg of kid and fresh foie gras, among other dishes, as well as local Ronda wine.

Willem-Alexander, 54, and Maxima, 50, maintained maximum discretion and their visit to the town went very much under the radar.

In Cordoba they stayed in the Hotel Palacio del Bailío and had a private visit to the Mosque-Cathedral.

Their wedding took place in Amsterdam on 2 February 2002. This anniversary trip took them back to the beginnings of their romance: the couple met in 1999 at Seville's famous April feria.