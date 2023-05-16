Junta rejects three controversial plans to develop mega solar farm projects in Ronda

Sections
Vanessa Melgar
Ronda
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 15:03
The Junta de Andalucía has rejected three controversial solar farm projects planned for the municipality of Ronda.
The regional government had already disapproved plans for two of the three developments, and informed residents. Now, the Junta had also rejected the third solar farm plan.
The projects, Nueva Ronda 1 and Nueva Ronda 2, were earmarked for the Navares and Tejares area, while the third plan, Nueva Ronda 3, was to be built near the archaeological Roman site of Acinipo.
Ronda town hall councillor Jesús Vázquez said: "The reports make it very clear that they (the solar farm plans) are incompatible because they affect specially protected land."
