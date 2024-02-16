Inland Malaga province town demonstrates it has a big heart

SUR Ronda Friday, 16 February 2024, 12:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

Every Saint Valentine's day residents of Arriate in inland Malaga province get together for a reason far more important to them than mere love.

The date 14 February is etched in local history as the day in 1661 when their small town gained independence from the nearby much larger municipality of Ronda.

In fact, Saint Valentine is Arriate's patron saint. In a bid to raise the profile of the town and their special day with tourists, on Wednesday some 500 people gathered at the local football pitch dressed in red to create a giant heart. The council says it might even try for a world record human heart in future years.