Man from Ronda dies after being shot in head during hunt According to initial reports, a fellow hunter’s rifle went off accidentally when he slipped and fell at a farm in Estepa

A hunter has died this Thursday, 3 November, in the town of Estepa after being shot in the head during a hunt that was being held on a farm in the municipality in Seville province.

The victim was a 60-year-old man from Ronda, who was hit by a shot accidentally fired by a hunting companion, also from the Malaga town.

Municipal sources confirmed to Europa Press, one of the hunters slipped and - when falling - accidentally fired a shot with his weapon, hitting his companion in the head.

The man was certified dead at the scene in the Sierra de Marmolejo by medics who were mobilised together with the Guardia Civil.

The shooting accident has caused deep consternation in Ronda since the deceased, Juan A., was well known after having worked for more than 30 years at Endesa and taken early retirement. He had three children and three grandchildren.