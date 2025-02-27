Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hubertus von Hohenlohe, in Ronda, paying tribute to its most famous bridge.
Multi-faceted celebrity Hubertus von Hohenlohe sings an ode to Ronda, in Ronda

In collaboration with Juan Motos, nephew of flamenco singer Diego El Cigala, and Francisco Rivera Ordóñez, he has recorded his latest video of a love song in this famous Malaga town

Vanessa Melgar

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 12:02

The aristocrat, artist, businessman, sportsman and singer Hubertus de Hohenlohe sings of Ronda in his latest video clip. The song 'Puente de Ronda' (Ronda's bridge), has been recorded in collaboration with Juan Motos, nephew of Diego El Cigala, and in which Francisco Rivera Ordóñez also participates. It is a love song set in the most iconic and well-known places around the town.

The production was filmed in Ronda, using such locations as the New Bridge ('Puente Nuevo'), La Merced church, the sanctuary of the Virgen de la Cabeza and the museum at Casa Don Bosco.

Simona Gandolfi, Hubertus' partner, and guitarist Emilio Caracafé also appear in the video clip. Lourdes Montes, Francisco Rivera's wife, also appears with him in a photograph, and the former bullfighter can be heard reciting a poem by Rilke.

It should be remembered that Hubertus already had links with Ronda, having attended some of the most recent celebrations of the Corrida Goyesca festivities, together with his wife. His father was also connected to Ronda as a supporter of, and advocate for, the recovery of the wine sector in the area.

