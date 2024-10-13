Good quality grapes save wine harvest in Ronda despite drought and heat

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Sunday, 13 October 2024, 09:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The grape harvest is almost over in Ronda and its surrounding Serranía area and the forecasts made at the beginning of the season have been exceeded.

President of the association of winemakers and winegrowers of the Serranía de Ronda, Manuel Carrizosa, who is also one of the partners at the Badman Wines bodega together with Simbad Romero, explained that the good quality of the grapes has been great news for local winegrowers.

Hardly any diseases have been detected, a relief for the trade that had to bring forward cutting the fruit due to the drought and high temperatures that were being recorded in August. The vineyards began to take on this task some two weeks earlier than usual. At that point Carrizosa had estimated that production would reach 800,000 bottles of wine. This year's production could end up being close to one million bottles, although the association's president pointed out that it is still too early to say how much exactly as the wineries have only just finished harvesting, so final figures are still not in.

"We are quite happy, we are at medium-to-high levels in terms of production. Practically all the wineries have already finished harvesting, there is one particular cut left in a slightly larger winery that has more varieties, but in general we have finished", said Carrizosa. He went on to place special emphasis on the fact that, at the beginning of the harvest, there was uncertainty due to the heat, which made them think that many grapes could be become raisins. "The grapes have held up well, they have come in ripe and there has been practically no drying out of the grapes. Practically all the grapes that were on the vines have entered the wine production cellars, and also, as I said, as it was a dry year, hardly any diseases have been detected."

Becoming better known on the coast

It should be noted that Ronda has more than 20 wineries, more than half of those in the province of Malaga, although its overall production is relatively small compared to other wine-growing areas. Carrizosa, in his new role as president of this group of winemakers and growers, mentioned that one of his objectives will be to strengthen the promotion of these wines from Ronda and the Serranía on the Costa del Sol. For this reason, action plans are being created to work together with the local councils in the area, offering tastings to professionals working in the trade.

In addition, this association wants to take Ronda wines to specialist trade fairs such as Vinarama, "which promote Malaga products within the province itself"....as... "Where we have to put in more effort here, as it is our easiest and best market", said Carrizosa.