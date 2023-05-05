Graffiti artist Kato completes five stunning spray-painted murals in Ronda The five artworks will be added to the mountain town's urban art route

Vanessa Melgar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Sevillian artist Fabián Guerrero has completed five murals in Ronda, in the Las Sindicales neighbourhood.

The artist, also known as Kato, painted four murals featuring children and nature and a fifth, a cat lying in a flower pot. They were located next to the Avenida de Malaga, one of the main arteries through the heart of the historic town.

The murals were part of a beautification project by the Ronda Town Hall. The area where the murals were located will be named Jardín de Ronda.

"It has been a great experience to work in Ronda," Kato said. He spray-painted the murals, using the realism technique.

Through the artworks the artist also wanted to highlight the role of nature in Ronda and its relationship with children, who were becoming increasingly absorbed by internet and technology.

These murals will be added to the Ronda urban art route, which already had three works by Okuda, one by Víctor Ferández and another by Víctor García.