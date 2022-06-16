Infoca fights new forest fire in the Serranía de Ronda's Genal valley Two helicopters and four crews of specialist firefighters are at the scene of the blaze in the Arroyo El Cucharro area in the municipality of Algatocín

A new forest fire has been been declared in Algatocín in Malaga’s Genal valley this Thursday afternoon (16 June) just one day after the blaze in the Sierra Bermeja, that started a week ago in the nearby village of Pujerra, was reported to be controlled, but not extinguished.

The Junta de Andaluía’s Plan Infoca brigade has reported that two helicopters have been despatched to the scene of the latest blaze in the Arroyo El Cucharro area. Four teams of firefighters on the ground are also tackling the flames.

More to follow…