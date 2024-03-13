First phase of Ronda's new 1.6 million euro gorge walk project due to open on 1 April

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 09:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

The first phase of works on Ronda's new 1.6 million euro gorge walk, which the town hall hopes will become another of the big attractions to the popular tourist town in the mountains, is nearing completion.

Works as part of the first phase of construction of the Camino del Desfiladero del Tajo project have involved refurbishing an existing route which started at the old Casa Manolillo and snakes down to the base of the famous 'new bridge'. The existing access path, until now, did not meet the necessary safety conditions.

Junta president Juanma Moreno is expected to attend the official closing of the first phase, which the Andalusia regional government funded to the tune of 300,000 euros. It will also signal the start of work on the second phase of the project which will involve the construction of a new walkway along the bottom of the 'Tajo' gorge, designed by the architect of Malaga's famous Caminito del Rey tourist attraction. The town hall has recently given the green light to the start of the second and final phase of the project.

The completed walkway, which will stretch for around 550 metres along the gorge, will cost around 1.6 million euros. Diputación de Málaga provincial authority president Francisco Salado said his administration would contribute 50% towards the project.

The route will start in the Campillo area of the town and head down the restored La Albacara path to the Casa de Manolillo, where the access control point will be located. It will then descend to the base of the 'new bridge' and continue along the walkway, on the left side of the gorge. The route will pass under the Puente Nuevo and the 'old bridge' and exit alongside the Curtidurías bridge to end at the San Migue hermitage, in the Padre Jesús neighbourhood.