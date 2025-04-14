Firefighters cut one person free after early-morning crash in Serranía de Ronda village leaves one person trapped

Sections
Highlight
SUR
Malaga
Monday, 14 April 2025, 09:44
Fire crews from Algatocín and Ronda attended a serious early morning road traffic accident which left one person trapped on the MA-8407 between Benaoján and Cortes de la Frontera, in the municipality of Jimera de Líbar, on Sunday morning.
It appears that only one vehicle was involved in the incident in which it left the road, with two occupants inside, at around 4.30am. Firefighters had to cut one of them free from the wreckage, while the other was able to get out by his own means. Both were transferred by the ambulance services to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.