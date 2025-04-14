Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The state of the vehicle after the crash in Jimera de Líbar in the early hours of Sunday morning. SUR
Firefighters cut one person free after early-morning crash in Serranía de Ronda village leaves one person trapped
112 incident

The road traffic accident happened on the MA-8401 between Benaoján and Cortes de la Frontera on Sunday

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 14 April 2025, 09:44

Fire crews from Algatocín and Ronda attended a serious early morning road traffic accident which left one person trapped on the MA-8407 between Benaoján and Cortes de la Frontera, in the municipality of Jimera de Líbar, on Sunday morning.

It appears that only one vehicle was involved in the incident in which it left the road, with two occupants inside, at around 4.30am. Firefighters had to cut one of them free from the wreckage, while the other was able to get out by his own means. Both were transferred by the ambulance services to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

