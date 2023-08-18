Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cortes de la Frontera where the show was due to be held. SUR
Dwarf bullfighting show banned by Junta de Andaluciá

The Andalusian regional government has refused to allow the event to go ahead in Cortes de la Frontera in Malaga province

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 18 August 2023, 19:33

The Junta de Andalulcía regional government has refused to allow a 'comic bullfighting' event to go ahead in Cortes de la Frontera in Malaga province's Serranía de Ronda that was due to have featured people with achondroplasia. The Junta referred to the provisions of the law on the rights of persons with disabilities and their social inclusion

The event was due to have taken place on 20 August, butthe Junta cited a new provision of the law that "shows or recreational activities in which people with disabilities are used to provoke ridicule are prohibited".

In June the Junta de Extremadura issued a similar resolution for a similar act that was planned to take place in Fuentes de León in Badajoz.

The Committee of Representing Entities of People with Disabilities of Andalucía (Cermi Andalucía) had asked for the suspension of the show. Cermi Andalucía said the show "goes against the latest legal reform promoted at the national level, with the initiative approved at the end of last April by the Congress of Deputies and the Senate, which prohibits the participation of people with achondroplasia in this type of event".

Animal welfare group, the Franz Weber Foundation, also welcomed "the denial of permission" for the show.

