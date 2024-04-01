Video: Man suffers serious injury after being charged during traditional Easter Sunday bull-running event in Malaga town

SUR Malaga Monday, 1 April 2024, 15:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

A man has been gored and had his hip broken during a popular bull-running event in Malaga province.

The 37-year-old from Cadiz was injured on Sunday 31 March in the 'Toro de Cuerda' festival which is held every Easter Sunday in the town of Gaucín. The man broke his hip after he fell to the ground and hit the fence when the bull charged at him.

He was first taken from Gaucín to the Hospital de la Serranía de Ronda and, from there, he was transferred to the Hospital Clínico in Malaga city.

Gaucín mayor Pedro Godino told SUR the Toro de Cuerda is an "old tradition". It involves the running of three bulls every Easter Sunday, two in the morning and a third in the afternoon. On Sunday, due to bad weather, it was decided to release one bull in the morning - the one involved in the incident - and two in the afternoon, when the weather was expected to improve according to the forecasts.

The animals are tied by the horns to a rope and while years ago the bulls were let loose and could roam all over the village, nowadays they have a marked and fenced route, to reduce the risks to participants and spectators.

"Normally the participants only suffer a few bumps or bruises," said the Gaucín mayor. But Sunday's victim suffered a lot more - although he was experienced as he is a regular at these types of festivities. In Cadiz, the province where he is from, this tradition is more common. Gaucín is the only municipality in Malaga province with a Toro de Cuerda event.