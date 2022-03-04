Ascari race track in Ronda has new owners and management The motorsport complex has been bought from its Dutch owner, Klaas Zwart, by two companies, one Argentinian and the other Swiss

The Ascari race track, on the road between Ronda and Teba, has new owners. The new CEO, Jesús Gijón, has confirmed that two companies, one from Switzerland and the other from Argentina, have bought the motorsport facility from its Dutch creator, Klass Zwart.

“Circuito Ascari, S. L. is beginning a new stage in Ronda as there has been a change of ownership in the past few days; the company has been bought by two firms, one of which is Swiss and the other Argentinian. At the same time there has been a restructuring of the general management, with the incorporation of a new CEO,” the company announced in a statement. One of the first actions taken by the new owners was to pay money which was owed by the previous management to several suppliers.

The new owners are said to be delighted by their new acquisition in Ronda, especially the potential of the race track and its beautiful rural location. However, they are concerned at proposed projects for solar panel mega-parks in the Ronda area, as these would affect the countryside around the track. They “hope the administrations and local people will prevent what would be irreparable damage for the landscape and environment in the area," says the company.

The Ascari race track is 5,425 metres long and has 26 bends, and the complex includes many other facilities. It was inaugurated in 2003, has a members’ club and hosts private events related to motorsport and others.