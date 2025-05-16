Police arrest person responsible for thefts from 13 vehicles in one night in Ronda

SUR Malaga Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:20 Compartir

National Police officers have arrested a 48 year old man for his alleged involvement in 13 thefts with force from vehicles committed on the same night in Ronda. The suspect would use a blunt object to smash one of the windows and then entered the vehicle’s interior, stealing any valuable items he came across, according to a statement from the force

Officers assigned to the National Police station in Ronda launched an investigation following a spate of thefts from vehicles parked on public roads in the town centre during the early hours of 1 May. The incidents were reported to the police by a total of 13 vehicle owners affected by the thefts. According to the findings, the modus operandi was identical in all cases, coinciding with the breaking of windows using a blunt object.

With the collaboration of forensic experts, and following the appropriate inspections of the vehicles - which included the collection of biological traces left by the intruder after he cut himself on the broken glass - the officers identified the suspect.

Finally, after identifying the perpetrator, who had numerous previous convictions for crimes of the same nature, the National Police inf Ronda set up an operation to locate him, which concluded on 7 May with his arrest.

After an initial appearance before the courts, the suspect was released on bail. However, on Tuesday 13 May, officers arrested the same individual again – along with a second person – after gathering evidence implicating both in another robbery committed at a bar in Ronda. The court has now ordered the pre-trial detention of the man who had been arrested twice for crimes against property.