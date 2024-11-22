Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The incident happened at the sports centre in the town. V. M.
Fourteen-year-old boy dies after suffering cardiac arrest during basketball training session in Ronda
112 incident

Fourteen-year-old boy dies after suffering cardiac arrest during basketball training session in Ronda

Rayan Zakar had heart problems in May and had recently been allowed to return to the sport after hospital tests

Vanessa Melgar

Rona

Friday, 22 November 2024, 09:24

A 14-year-old boy of Moroccan nationality who lived in Ronda with his mother has died of cardiac arrest, according to sources close to the Arunda Hawks basketball club, the club for which the youngster played.

Rayan Zakar, who played in the cadet category, had not trained for several months as he had been temporarily sidelined due to health problems. In May, he suffered a "cardiac crisis". He had undergone medical tests during this time and recently attended another medical appointment where he underwent a stress test and was discharged, with the determination that he could resume sports activities as normal. Zakar submitted this news to the club, which he wished to rejoin.

He did so last Tuesday afternoon, when he resumed training, from which the most physically demanding exercises had been withdrawn. The session ended, and he knelt down, according to the same sources. When asked if he was feeling well, he replied that he was, but then collapsed and died on the spot. Despite the efforts of the Local Police and the emergency services, who quickly arrived at the sports facilities where the club trains (located next to the road between Ronda and El Burgo), nothing could be done to revive him or save his life. The teenager’s body was taken to the Serranía de Ronda hospital.

"His dream was basketball," sources said, adding that the young man "was very happy because he was returning to training".

The team, which is coached by Javier Ortilles, has suspended the next scheduled matches and plans to pay tribute to him this Saturday. The town's mayor, María de la Paz Fernández, wrote on her social media page, "I want to convey my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and sports colleagues of young Rayan, who has left us too soon."

Rayan, who studied at the Gonzalo Huesa secondary school, was very much loved in Ronda and leaves a huge hole among his family, classmates and friends.

The club described him as "an enthusiastic, cheerful, fun, committed and basketball-loving boy". "We will remember forever your smile, your joy, your effort on the court and in life: those of us who love you will never forget you, dear Rayan," the club said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol residents face whopping 35% rise in water bills
  2. 2 Andalucía is the Spanish region where the arrival of international tourists by air has grown the most
  3. 3 New Costa del Sol storm tank will collect more than 3 million litres of water and help prevent flash flooding
  4. 4 Clear up under way along Costa del Sol after storm leaves debris strewn on beaches
  5. 5 Proposed 21% IVA sales tax on tourist apartments in Spain puts sector 'at risk'
  6. 6 Calling property owners in Spain: Non residents income tax returns due soon
  7. 7 Ban on registering new tourist apartments in saturated areas of Malaga will come into force at beginning of December
  8. 8 Mercadona worker sacked for eating a croquette bound for the bin wins court appeal
  9. 9 Malaga's asylum-seeker storm hero flooded with 600 job offers after dramatic rescue
  10. 10 Malaga council to review existing ban on opening new bars in city

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fourteen-year-old boy dies after suffering cardiac arrest during basketball training session in Ronda