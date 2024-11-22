Fourteen-year-old boy dies after suffering cardiac arrest during basketball training session in Ronda

Vanessa Melgar Rona Friday, 22 November 2024, 09:24

A 14-year-old boy of Moroccan nationality who lived in Ronda with his mother has died of cardiac arrest, according to sources close to the Arunda Hawks basketball club, the club for which the youngster played.

Rayan Zakar, who played in the cadet category, had not trained for several months as he had been temporarily sidelined due to health problems. In May, he suffered a "cardiac crisis". He had undergone medical tests during this time and recently attended another medical appointment where he underwent a stress test and was discharged, with the determination that he could resume sports activities as normal. Zakar submitted this news to the club, which he wished to rejoin.

He did so last Tuesday afternoon, when he resumed training, from which the most physically demanding exercises had been withdrawn. The session ended, and he knelt down, according to the same sources. When asked if he was feeling well, he replied that he was, but then collapsed and died on the spot. Despite the efforts of the Local Police and the emergency services, who quickly arrived at the sports facilities where the club trains (located next to the road between Ronda and El Burgo), nothing could be done to revive him or save his life. The teenager’s body was taken to the Serranía de Ronda hospital.

"His dream was basketball," sources said, adding that the young man "was very happy because he was returning to training".

The team, which is coached by Javier Ortilles, has suspended the next scheduled matches and plans to pay tribute to him this Saturday. The town's mayor, María de la Paz Fernández, wrote on her social media page, "I want to convey my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and sports colleagues of young Rayan, who has left us too soon."

Rayan, who studied at the Gonzalo Huesa secondary school, was very much loved in Ronda and leaves a huge hole among his family, classmates and friends.

The club described him as "an enthusiastic, cheerful, fun, committed and basketball-loving boy". "We will remember forever your smile, your joy, your effort on the court and in life: those of us who love you will never forget you, dear Rayan," the club said.