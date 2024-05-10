Nine thousand athletes set to tackle Spanish Legion's 101-kilometre race this weekend

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Spanish Legion's 101 km race in Ronda reaches its twenty-fourth edition this year, after last year's break due to the fact that most of the troops were on a mission in Lebanon.

Once again, 9,000 places have been made available, divided into 3,700 for cyclists, 4,200 for walkers and 1,100 for walkers in groups. In addition, 1,200 youngsters are taking part in the children's category (three kilometres through the town centre of Ronda), which starts after the cyclists at 8.45am, and the runners at 9.30am. Those on foot will have to complete the course in 24 hours and the cyclists in 12 hours.

The event will begin, as usual, this Saturday from the Ciudad Deportiva football pitch and the finish line will be at the Alameda del Tajo park.

In terms of novelties, this year all participants will be required to present a medical certificate attesting to their physical condition in order to take part in the race, while the starting time has been brought forward by one hour.

There will be a refreshment post approximately every five kilometres along the route, and 900 military personnel and 350 civilian volunteers are involved in its organisation.

The route is practically the same as in previous years and runs in this order, through Ronda, Arriate, Setenil, Alcalá, Montejaque and Benaoján, before returning to Ronda.

Finally, for the second time, CharryTV, Ronda's local television station, and the mountain race production company Zima Visuales will broadcast the entire route live for some 14 hours, with some thirty professionals in the six municipalities. The streaming will be available on CharryTV, as well as on its YouTube channel, with commentary by Ángel Sánchez (Madrid), Salvi García (Jerez), Manolo Guerrero (Ronda), and Rafa López, from Zima Visuales.

Some 15 cameras will be installed along the route, along with five motorcycles equipped with cameras at the head of the race. There will also be several drones to catch images at iconic points such as the Puente Nuevo and El Tajo gorge.

The initiative is supported by Turismo Andaluz, the Junta de Andalucía, and local companies and administrations.