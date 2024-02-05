Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The hotel and catering industry experienced its weakest month in January
Rise in unemployment in Malaga province for January leaves 4,088 more people without jobs

It is the third highest rise in the country, where unemployment went up by 60,404 people nationally

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Monday, 5 February 2024, 09:42

Unemployment increased in January in Malaga province, where 4,088 more people were left jobless, latest figures show.

It is the third highest rise in the country, where unemployment went up by 60,404 people nationally. The biggest increase was in Madrid (+9,646) followed by Seville (+5,267), according to the figures for the month from the Social Security contributor registers.

However, the rise in unemployment last month was not as serious as January's last year, when 4,500 people were left jobless. The country's increase in unemployment last month is also 32% less than the average rise recorded in January since 2001, according to the data.

All sectors saw an increase in the number of unemployed in January except construction, which fell by 160 people. The services sector accounted for almost all of the increase in unemployment, with 3,848 more jobseekers than in the previous month. Industry, agriculture and the group without previous employment also experienced increases (158, 146 and 96 respectively).

This rise in unemployment is accompanied by a drop in social security contributors, the figures showed. In January there were, on average, 10,700 fewer people working than in December in Malaga province. The number of contributors stood at 679,862.

This drop in employment compared with that of the rest of the Spanish provinces, Malaga is in sixth position in terms of the number of people who lost contributors (Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante and Seville have more).

