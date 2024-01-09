Renfe plans to improve three stations on the C1 Malaga-Fuengirola local train line

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 17:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's state railway operator, Renfe, will spend more than 2.8 million euros on improvement works at fourteen Cercanías (commuter) stations located in the three Andalucía province hubs of Cadiz, Malaga and Seville. The investment is earmarked for minor ancillary works to be carried out between 2024 and 2026.

The works include improvements to the shelters, new platform and access lighting, adaptation or replacement of the ticket sales areas and improvements to the roofs, among others which are expected to begin in the second half of 2024, according to the company.

The planned investment totals 2,846,000 euros, divided as follows: 720,000 euros in 2024, 1,410,000 euros in 2025 and 716,000 euros in 2026.

In the Cadiz Cercanías hub, this plan includes work at three stations, San Fernando-Bahía Sur, Estadio and Puerto de Santa María. The work, for a total of 700,000 euros, will focus on renovating the ticket office area, new lighting and repairing leaks, the latter in the case of Estadio.

In the case of the Malaga hub, improvements will be made to the Plaza Mayor, Montemar Alto and La Colina stations for a total of 750,000 euros. The work will include improvements to bus shelters, enclosures, locks and lighting, among others.

Finally, at the Seville hub, work is planned at eight stations: Lora del Río, Dos Hermanas, Bellavista, Jardines de Hércules, Virgen del Rocío, Cazalla/Constantina, El Pedroso and Brenes. With a total investment of 1,050,000 euros, repairs to the lift shafts, canopies, installation of new lighting and customer service area, among others, are planned.