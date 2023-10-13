Renfe extends advance ticket sale period for high-speed trains between Malaga and Madrid

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's national train operator, Renfe, has extended the advance sale period for tickets on its AVE and Avlo high-speed train services on the Malaga-Madrid line.

Passengers can now book up to one year advance to purchase seats for journeys between the Costa del Sol and the Spanish capital.

Renfe said: "This makes it easier for customers to plan their journeys further in advance with the possibility of obtaining tickets at even cheaper prices".

Passengers can purchase their tickets and view timetables at www.renfe.com, by phoning 912 320 320, or using the official app, ticket offices and travel agencies.

Renfe also confirmed that, from 17 October, the offer of AVE and low-cost Avlo trains on the connections between Madrid and Seville, Cordoba, Malaga and Granada will be boosted to 427 trains a week and 92,600 seats.