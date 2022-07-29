Renfe increases frequency of Avant Malaga-Granada trains From 5 August there will be six services a day between the two Andalusian cities, three in each direction, offering a total of nearly 10,000 seats a week

From Friday, 5 August, the Avant schedule for travel between the Andalusian cities of Malaga and Granada will be six trains a day, three in each direction, offering a total of nearly 10,000 seats a week.

The train journeys are on sale via the website www.renfe.com, telephone 912 320 320, stations and agencies.

The six daily services, which are part of the public service obligation contract that Renfe has with the state, make the journey between the two cities in one hour and 10 minutes, all of them with an intermediate stop in Loja.

These increased Avant services offer journeys with high levels of comfort, safety and very competitive journey times compared to other means of transport.

From the point of view of sustainability, the weekly service between Granada and Malaga, as a substitute for private vehicles, can save 91 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

The Avant Malaga-Granada trains are operated with series 104 units, which already run on the rest of the Avant services in Andalucía. These trains are a standard model for medium-distance services on high-speed lines. They are made up of four carriages, have 237 seats (one of which is adapted for people with reduced mobility) and can reach a speed of 250km/h.